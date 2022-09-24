NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Florence Night Out Arts Street Festival starts on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and goes until 7:00 p.m.

The free event celebrates all things creative in Northampton’s Florence village featuring live music, visual art, and interactive family-friendly fun, filling the streets of downtown Florence. After tonight’s event, there is a ticketed after party at the BOMBYX Center for Arts and Equity from 7:30 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

According to the Florence Night Out website, the event was started by local artist Donnabelle Casis in 2013. Since then, FNO has attracted over 1,000 music, art, dance, and film lovers and local businesses to each event.

After living in Florence since 2004 and meeting many local artists, musicians, writers, and filmmakers, she had the idea to establish Florence as a center for creative energy. In August of 2013, Casis spoke to area artists and businesses about coming together to showcase what Florence had to offer.

The first event in 2013 had crowds of over 800 people, then in 2014 it was also well attended while the venues and offerings expanded that year. In 2014, Casis stepped down from her role of producing and coordinating, but the event still continued for two more years.

Florence Night Out returned in 2019, with Casis gathering a group of local leaders to help plan the event. FLO returns on Saturday for an in-person festival, with vibrant music, art, and fun.

In preparation for the Florence Night Out Arts Street Festival and Block Party, roads will be closed and travel will be impacted on Main St Route 9 in Florence. The detour will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with closures on: