FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence.

Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it’s place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.

“It’s just wrong,” said Rick Haggerty of Florence. When he heard a marijuana dispensary could go where the Pizza Factory currently stands, he started a petition that now has nearly 300 signatures. He feels the site could be too close to schools and substance use recovery centers.

“We’re not anti-pot. You know a lot of people benefit from it. It’s a bad location for children and people in recovery,” said Haggerty. He said he plans to attend a public outreach meeting August 15th at 6:30 p.m.

In a statement to 22News, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra said, “My office has been notified about the community outreach meeting in Florence scheduled by Euphorium, LLC, according to the CCC process.”

Meantime, Haggerty is calling on the City Council to put a cap on the number of dispensaries in Northampton.

“How much demand really is there for pot,” said Asheesh Siddique of Northampton, who feels the city should should look at other types of businesses to bring in more options for residents, “It’s not clear to me whether this small city can actually support this many dispensaries as a business.”

22News contacted the Pizza Factory, they wanted to make it clear they understand people’s frustrations but they do not have a say in which businesses will take over their lease after they leave by the end of the year.