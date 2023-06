NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Florence Road in Northampton is closed after an electrical pole fell with live wires Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Northampton Police Department, Florence Road is to all traffic from Mountain Laurel Path to Burts Pit Road for an electrical pole down with live wires. Power is out in the area and there is no estimated time on when repairs will be complete.

