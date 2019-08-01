Florence sees an increase in business break-ins

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Businesses in Florence have dealt with break-ins over the last several weeks.

At Balin Eye Center on Locust Street, police said someone threw cement through a front window, but police believe the person responsible was scared off by a cleaning person still inside.

Last week, someone broke into Great Wall Chinese restaurant on Pine Street and stole a small amount of money. And this week, someone got into Orchard Electric on Florence Street, also getting away with money.

Darbie Young of Florence, who has worked at businesses in Florence, said she’s never worried about things like this happening, “Florence is a really, really quiet small town. Everybody here is really friendly and knows one another. I worked at Cumby’s for a while, I don’t anymore, but it’s really safe. I’m really surprised to hear it.”

Police are asking residents in the Florence area to take note of anything suspicious in the overnight hours, and report it to police.