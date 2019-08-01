1  of  2
Breaking News
Springfield homicide victim identified Report: Driver in crash that killed 7 bikers was on drugs

Florence sees an increase in business break-ins

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Businesses in Florence have dealt with break-ins over the last several weeks.

At Balin Eye Center on Locust Street, police said someone threw cement through a front window, but police believe the person responsible was scared off by a cleaning person still inside.

Last week, someone broke into Great Wall Chinese restaurant on Pine Street and stole a small amount of money. And this week, someone got into Orchard Electric on Florence Street, also getting away with money.

Darbie Young of Florence, who has worked at businesses in Florence, said she’s never worried about things like this happening, “Florence is a really, really quiet small town. Everybody here is really friendly and knows one another. I worked at Cumby’s for a while, I don’t anymore, but it’s really safe. I’m really surprised to hear it.”

Police are asking residents in the Florence area to take note of anything suspicious in the overnight hours, and report it to police.

Police investigating several breaking and entering incidents in Florence

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories