HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A 19-year-old Florence man has died after being hit by a truck in a remote corn field Friday night.

Northwestern District Attorney Spokesperson Laurie Loisel said the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. during a bonfire in a remote section of the Hatfield meadows near Great Neponset Road and South Street.

A white pickup truck hit 19-year-old Jesse Johansmeyer of Florence and left the area. Johansmeyer was taken to Baystate Medical Center but died from his injuries early Saturday morning.

Hatfield Police, State Police and the Northwestern District Attorney’s office are investigating the incident. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Hatfield Police Department at 413-247-0323.