Florence woman arraigned on OUI charges that injured Northampton police officer

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman involved in a car crash that seriously injured a Northampton police officer will be arraigned Wednesday in Northampton District Court.

25-year-old Maleaha Aquadro of Florence is being charged as a result of a crash on Route 66 in Northampton on January 30. Northampton Police Officer Matthew Knowlton saw Aquadro’s car speeding and it crossed the double yellow lines entering his lane and hit his cruiser.

Knowlton, with a broken leg, cut himself out of his seatbelt and climbed out of the driver’s side window to help to Aquadro, who was not wearing a seatbelt and also suffered serious injuries.

Aquadro is being charged with reckless assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, and civil infractions of speeding, marked lanes violation, and a seatbelt violation.

The OUI charge, is a felony charge which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in state prison. The cause of the crash still remains under investigation by the Northampton Police Department.

22news will update the story as soon as the arraignment information is released.