Florists feel the rush as Valentine’s Day approaches

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Valentine’s Day is three days away and local florists are hard at work preparing for the rush.

Forget Me Not Florist in downtown Northampton is preparing for a busy next couple of days and is stocking up on flowers.

“For best selection, I would order by Thursday mid-afternoon,” Owner of Forget Me Not Florist, Rebecca Fitzgerald said. “We will be taking orders all the through probably 1:00 p.m. Valentine’s Day afternoon. A lot of pick ups, deliveries, and we’re ready.”

More than 50 million roses are sent to loved ones across the globe for valentine’s day each year. It’s estimated that the U.S. alone is going to spend $3.3 billion on flowers this year.

The average man spends $130 on Valentine’s Day, while women spend about $70.

The only other day that beats Valentine’s Day in floral sales is Mother’s Day.

However, it’s not just the flowers. February 14 is the second-largest card-giving day of the year, just after Christmas. This year, it’s expected that 1 billion cards will be exchanged around the world.