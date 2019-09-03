Food Bank of Western Massachusetts joins Hunger Action Month

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is looking to raise awareness about food insecurity during the month of September.

More than 200,000 western Massachusetts residents don’t have access to reliable, nutritious food. That’s where the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts comes in.

This September, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will be joining the Feeding America food banks across the country to take part in Hunger Action Month.

This is to inspire people to take action and raise awareness for 40 million Americans struggling with food insecurities.

Food insecurity is a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.

The Food Bank has many activities to help engage our community in hunger relief.

Including a Hunger Action Day on September 12, encouraging everyone to wear the color orange to help raise awareness.

Event Coordinator of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Jennifer Therkelsen told 22News about peoples difficulty to access food.

“It’s a huge problem. It’s a problem of access to food, not a problem with having enough food and I think that’s really important for people to know. And it’s our neighbors we are talking about, it’s people here in Western Massachusetts who are working hard and can’t make ends meet,” said Therkelsen.

There will also be a rally in Boston on September 24, with speakers at the Massachusetts State House.

Anyone who is going is also encouraged to wear the color orange.