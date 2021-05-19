Food Bank of Western Massachusetts moving to Chicopee

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has announced its relocation on the corner of Carew and East Main Streets in Chicopee.

The inauguration of the newest location will take place on Thursday, May 27 from 10:00 a.m to 11:00 a.m at the Chicopee River Business Park. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will also present plans for the construction of a larger, environmentally greener distribution center and headquarters.

Invited speakers include Chicopee Mayor John Vieau and Representative Joseph Wagner from the eighth Hampden District.

“Chicopee is excited about this move because we view the Food Bank’s relocation as an opportunity to be a regional leader in addressing food insecurity,” said Mayor Vieau.

In 2020, The Food Bank purchased an undeveloped parcel of land to build a much larger distribution center and headquarters to meet the growing need for healthy emergency food for residents at risk of hunger across Western Massachusetts.

“The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has been a significant provider of essential food services in our region for nearly 40 years. I look forward to the expanded benefits this project will have on individuals and families in the Western Massachusetts region,” said Representative Wagner.

Last year, an average of 107,000 individuals relied upon food assistance as many area residents lost their jobs during the pandemic.