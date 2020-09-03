Food Bank of Western Massachusetts raising awareness for Hunger Action Month

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – September is Hunger Action Month and the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts is asking everyone to join together to help those who are dealing with food insecurity.

Hunger is impacting more than 93,000 people monthly in western Massachusetts and because of the impacts of COVID-19 individuals at risk of hunger may increase to 127,000 this year.

Executive Director of the food bank, Andrew Morehouse, told 22News he hopes the month will inspire people to take action and bring attention to food insecurity in America, especially during the pandemic.

“Anything and everything to take action in some way to help us raise awareness and support our mission to food our neighbors in need and lead the community to end hunger,” Morehouse said.

During this month, the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts will be hosting events that will allow people to safely do their part in raising awareness including Hunger Action Day “Go Orange” on September 10.

On that day the food bank is asking people to wear orange clothing to raise awareness about local food insecurity and share it on social media.

For more information on Hunger Action Month and other events, click here.