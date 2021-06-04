Food Bank of Western Massachusetts raising food insecurity awareness

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts welcomed Joel Berg, the CEO of Hunger Free America, and Congressman Jim McGovern to the Food Bank’s new farm in Hadley Friday.

Berg will be spending time in the region as part of a national tour to help re-focus the public’s attention on hunger relief.

The goal is to raise awareness of the fact that food insecurity in the United States remains critically high during the COVID-19 pandemic while stressing the need to provide long-term solutions.

Jim Mcgovern, “I like everybody here is committed to the view that food has to be a fundamental human right for every single person in this country and on this planet. We live in the richest country in the history of the world and we got over 40 million people going hungry and every one of us should be ashamed by that fact.”

Some solutions include making school meals universally free for all students and creating a permanent summer EBT program for families with lower incomes.