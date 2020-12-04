Food Bank of Western Massachusetts receives $25,000 donation

Hampshire County

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The western Massachusetts business community was urged by one of their own Thursday to help fight hunger caused by COVID-19.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a $25,000 gift from home builder Dan Roulier and his wife. At the same time, Roulier challenged other businesses to come forward with gifts of their own to alleviate hunger in the Pioneer Valley.

“There’s no better time than now, there’s no great reward, than helping at this time of need and we have never seen a need like we see now,” said Roulier.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts in Hatfield supplies the food for nearly 150 food programs and feeding pantries throughout the four counties of western Massachusetts.

