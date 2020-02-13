Food Bank of Western Massachusetts receives large donation from Enterprise

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has received $15,000 from Enterprise-Rent-A-Car Foundation through the company’s “Fill Your Tank” program.

The money that the food bank received will be generating 345,000 meals for families in need. That is three meals per dollar.

Mike Cordis, the Director of Food Operations, told 22News how they can help so many with this donation.

“Local donations, first of all, our local produce, the valley is rich with farming,” said Cordis. “We’re very fortunate to have a lot of local produce in the area, that we’re able to purchase from.”

Enterprise Rent-A-Car Foundation launched “Fill Your Tank” in 2016 to fight hunger. It was to celebrate the company’s 60th anniversary by committing $60 million to address food insecurity around the globe.

The Survival Center of Northampton is receiving its supply from the food bank warehouse. The Survival Center is one of two hundred Western Massachusetts agencies that help thousands of people in need throughout the Pioneer Valley.

If you are interested in donating to the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, click here.