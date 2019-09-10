Food Bank of western Massachusetts receives over $30K in donation

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a $38,254 donation from Stop and Shop through its annual Food for Friends campaign.
According to a news release sent to 22News, all Stop and Stop stores collected donations from June 14 to July 12 from customers at checkout. More than a dozen of Springfield-area stores contributed as well.
“We’re proud to support to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and other hunger relief agencies in the Springfield-area through this donation and are grateful for the generosity of our customers who made it possible.”Beth Young, District Director, Stop & Shop
The donations make it possible for organizations to increase the amount of healthy food given out to 171 member agencies.
“We’re grateful for this support, which will enable us to provide the equivalent of about 115,000 meals to people in our community who are at risk of or face hunger on any given day, week or month.”Andrew Morehouse, Executive Director of The Food Bank