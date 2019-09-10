Food Bank of western Massachusetts receives over $30K in donation

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a $38,254 donation from Stop and Shop through its annual Food for Friends campaign.

According to a news release sent to 22News, all Stop and Stop stores collected donations from June 14 to July 12 from customers at checkout. More than a dozen of Springfield-area stores contributed as well.

“We’re proud to support to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and other hunger relief agencies in the Springfield-area through this donation and are grateful for the generosity of our customers who made it possible.” Beth Young, District Director, Stop & Shop

The donations make it possible for organizations to increase the amount of healthy food given out to 171 member agencies.