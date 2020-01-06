Breaking News
5.8 magnitude earthquake struck Puerto Rico; damage reported

Food for Fines: Forbes Library waiving late fees for food donations

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Forbes Library book delivery service no longer in jeopardy

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You can get rid of your library fines at Forbes Library in Northampton by donating canned goods and non-perishable items throughout the month of January.

The donated items will benefit the Northampton Survival Center. The suggested donation is one food item for every $2 in late fines. Fees for damaged or lost items cannot be waived with a donation of food items.

According to Forbes Library, items in high demand are non-dairy milk, cereal, crackers, canned fruit, peanut butter, tuna, soup, macaroni and cheese, pasta, sauce, beans, and rice.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories