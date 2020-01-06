Food for Fines: Forbes Library waiving late fees for food donations

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You can get rid of your library fines at Forbes Library in Northampton by donating canned goods and non-perishable items throughout the month of January.

The donated items will benefit the Northampton Survival Center. The suggested donation is one food item for every $2 in late fines. Fees for damaged or lost items cannot be waived with a donation of food items.

According to Forbes Library, items in high demand are non-dairy milk, cereal, crackers, canned fruit, peanut butter, tuna, soup, macaroni and cheese, pasta, sauce, beans, and rice.