Forbes library to restore more than 150 windows

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 150 windows are being restored on the Forbes Library in Northampton.

The almost $600,000 restoration project has been 25 years in the making.

The Forbes Library is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, and it’s taken decades to secure the funding to restore the building.

Northampton tapped its capital funds, plus $100,000 from Community Preservation Act funds.

With other exterior work completed, the library’s windows are being temporarily removed, refurbished off-site, and then re-installed.

Library Director Lisa Downing told 22News the old windows didn’t properly protect the materials in the library. She said the restoration will stabilize the building’s climate control.

“We look at the windows as like the final piece on restoring the envelope for the building. So, we’ve had a lot of masonry work done, roofing work done, and now by restoring these windows we’ll have a completely sealed envelope for the next however many years it lasts,” said Downing.

Downing said they saved a lot of money restoring the windows, which cost 20 percent less than replacing them.

The work is expected to be complete before the end of the year.

