Former Amherst school to be converted into apartments

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Amherst school is being converted into affordable apartments.

There are plans to redevelop the former East Street School into affordable housing for at least 15 households. Amherst is seeking proposals for the renovation of the 31 South East Street property. The school was last used for overflow classes at Fort River School in the 1990s.

Assistant Town Manager Dave Ziomek said these affordable housing units will be a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments. The town hopes to have all proposals submitted by October.

This just continues our support and the development overall. We want to make sure that our community remains affordable to whoever wants to live here. Dave Ziomek, Amherst Assistant Town Manager

The Town Council approved Community Preservation Act funding for a proposed 28-unit affordable housing project at 132 Northampton Road last month.

All of the apartments will be single-room occupancy units.