Former NBA Commissioner David Stern visits UMass

AMHERST, Mass. WWLP) – Former NBA Commissioner David Stern spoke at UMass Wednesday about his tenure leading the league from 1984 to 2014.

Students filled the auditorium eager to hear about the myriad of issues Stern navigated as commissioner. One, in particular, has taken center stage this month, the globalization of basketball.

The NBA is facing criticism this week for its reaction to players speaking out concerning civil unrest in Hong Kong. The league makes a lot of money in the Chinese market, which Stern helped to cultivate.

Students at the talk supported the athlete’s free speech but also respected the consequences of words.

UMass student Nyindu Kabangu told 22News, “I don’t think them being involved in the NBA should inhibit them from doing that. But, they should know their comments could affect their pockets and other people’s pockets.”

Stern was integral in bringing the game to a global audience, while also building it back home with the debut of the WNBA and the NBA G-League.