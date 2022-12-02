NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton has been awarded a $250,000 grant to continue ecological restoration work at the former Pine Grove Golf Course, announced by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Friday.

The City owns more than 100 acres of the Pine Grove property for permanent conservation. The work includes efforts to restore Nashawannuck Brook, and surrounding wetlands, floodplain, and wildlife habitat with a grant from the Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER) through its Priority Project Program.

“I am pleased that we can continue the vital work to restore this wetland resource that will ultimately enhance wetland habitat and function, remove barriers to aquatic connections, improve water quality, and enhance climate resilience for our city,” said Mayor Sciarra. “This new funding will help advance the design and permitting of the work envisioned at Rocky Hill Greenway.”

“We are excited to continue working with DER and MassAudubon to reestablish Nashawannuck Brook’s natural stream channel and surrounding wetlands. In addition to providing habitat, this will reduce erosion, and downstream flooding, and create natural stormwater storage to make the area more climate resilient,” shared Sarah LaValley, Assistant Director of Planning & Sustainability, who will coordinate this project as it advances.

Community members will be able to also participate in design ideas for new passive recreation routes at Pine Grove.