NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A prominent building in Northampton has a new owner and is on its way to reconnecting with its historic roots.

The building on 1 King Street was the home of the jewelry store Silverscape Designs for 44 years until its closure on January 16, 2021. Before it was a jewelry store, the building served as the First National Bank of Northampton for a century. Now, the building will once again open as a bank. It was sold last month to JPMorgan Chase Bank for $1.3 million.

Northampton resident Natalie Stroud told 22News it’s encouraging that the building will be vibrant once again, “I have heard people talking about a lot of closed businesses on this main street here, so I guess I would just say that I’m really happy that the building is being saved, and somebody said it’s really beautiful in there, so that’ll be fabulous to have it be repurposed.”

Denis Pearlman had bought the building in 1993 and planned to pass the jewelry business on to his family. When no one in the family took it over, the store closed.

The building is set to open as bank sometime next year and JP Morgan Chase intends to hire locally.