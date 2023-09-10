EAST HAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday dog lovers gathered at the Fort Hill Brewery to raise money for Dakin Humane Society.

This event featured music, dog-themed activities, a talent contest, and food. People could also participate in a hot dog eating contest. The event wrapped up with an award ceremony. The Greenfield Police Department’s K9 frank and his officer won a distinguished animal humane award for all the hard work they do in the community.

22News spoke with the executive director about why she loves this event.

“I think it’s great, it brings out over 350 dog lovers and animal lovers as well,” said Megan Talbert. “It’s really nice that people come rain or shine. Their excited to be here interacting with there dogs and their sharing some good beers and good food and some laughs and the dogs are having a great time.”

Proceeds from this event will support the adoption center and pet health clinic.