Foster care program hosts silent live auction in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A unique local organization held a fundraiser Friday night to help their mission of smoothing the transcription from foster care to adulthood.

“FOCUS: Foster Futures” is aimed at providing support and mentors for 18 to 26-year-olds who are aging out of foster care.

After entering foster care as a child, many young people don’t have much to go on as they come out of the program.

A silent and live auction at the Northampton Center for the Arts brought those young adults, their mentors, and the community together to raise awareness for the often tough transition.

“I feel like there is a lot of hurdles jumping from foster care to the real world. A lot of foster youth need support, they need people to look up to,” Sergio Saez told 22News.

“Where do you go when you leave care, who do you go to when you’ve got nothing,” added Jane Lyons.

After foster care, many young adults face homelessness with nowhere to turn.