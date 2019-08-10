Foundation for TJO Animals raises money with Yappy Hour event

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Foundation for TJO Animals held a Yappy Hour at Harley Davidson in Southampton Friday night.

Motorcycle riders and pet lovers could get their bikes or dogs washed, pickup some dog treats, or grab something to eat themselves.

The fundraiser helps support TJO animal shelter, and for one Harley rider, who hits the road with his dog Rufus, the fundraiser combined two of his passions.

Isidro Aguinaga of Southwick told 22News, “Oh man I love dogs, and we just started riding together this year. He loves it, he loves other dogs, he loves being out in the mountains. He has been an awesome riding partner.”

TJO Animal Control & Adoption Center serves animals without a home in Chicopee, Holyoke, and Springfield.

