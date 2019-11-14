1  of  2
Four fire departments called-in following Cummington garage fire

Hampshire County

CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters from four towns were called-in to help put out a garage fire in Cummington early Thursday morning.

Cummington Fire Chief Adam Dragon told 22News that they received the call about a garage fire at 133 Plainfield Road shortly before 2:00 A.M.

Firefighters from Plainfield, Worthington, and Ashfield were called-in to help Cummington firefighters.

Fire crews were able to prevent the flames from spreading to nearby buildings on the property.

Dragon said that no one was hurt, and the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

