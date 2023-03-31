FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Empty Arms Bereavement Support to host the fourth annual Syrup Stampede 5K on Sunday.

The event is presented by Pinnacle Financial Services, LLC, and will take place at Look Memorial Park in Florence.

The family-friendly event will offer a timed 5K, 2K run or walk, activities for kids, as well as a pancake breakfast with locally sourced maple syrup. Nearly $60,000 has already been raised for the event, which will directly benefit the community-based support network, Empty Arms Bereavement Support.

Empty Arms serves bereaved families in Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire Counties. Empty Arms is the only organization that provides resources and support to families in western Massachusetts who experience pregnancy and infant loss and does so both in the hospital and in the community, according to a news release sent to 22News from Syrup Stampede.

“Grieving your child is hard enough, and then you add stigma and taboo on top, you can feel so alone,” said Dianna Martin, race volunteer, and Empty Arms’ peer companion. “I’m running in memory of my daughter today, raising money as part of Team J-Bird so that Empty Arms can be here for families like mine, and no one needs to feel alone.”

To participate, support, donate, or for more information on the event, please visit their website or their Facebook page for more information.