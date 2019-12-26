Fourth candle lit on menorah display in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On Wednesday, those of Jewish faith in Northampton marked Hanukkah by lighting the fourth candle of the menorah.

This is the eighth year that dozens of people gathered on Main Street to celebrate Hanukkah.

Families took advantage of the beautiful December to get outside and celebrate their heritage.

“This was started as a symbol of religious freedom and we are just happy that we have a supportive town that helps us to celebrate our heritage,” said Rabbi Tuvia Helfen of Northampton.

Jewish families will light the fourth candle on the menorah Wednesday night.