NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Department of Public Health announced that a young fox tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The fox was found injured and limping near Smith College in Northampton last Friday. The fox was tested for rabies and found to be positive.

If you were in contact with the fox near Smith College on or before last Friday, you are asked to contact the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at 617-983-6800 or your local healthcare provider. If your pet was in contact with the fox, you are asked to contact Northampton Animal Control at 413-587-1156 or your veterinarian.

Rabies can spread through the saliva of infected animals. The best way to protect yourself from rabies is to not approach or touch wild animals, vaccinate your pets and get immediate treatment if you are exposed. You are not at risk of rabies if you did not have contact with the fox’s saliva.