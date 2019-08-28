Frances Crowe, local anti-war activist, passes away at 100

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A longtime Northampton resident and well-known activist has died.

Frances Crowe was well-known in the Pioneer Valley for her activism. She died on Tuesday morning at the age of 100. Crowe was arrested many times for civil disobedience during protests against war, nuclear weapons, and environmental destruction.

Crowe was arrested in 2017 for trespassing into restricted areas during a protest at a natural gas pipeline project in Massachusetts.

They were protesting an easement that allows the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Company to widen its right of way through the Otis State Forest.

Crowe moved to Northampton from Missouri with her husband. She also founded the Western Massachusetts Office of the American Friends Service Committee.

Crowe is survived by her three children and five grandchildren.