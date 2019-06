SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – Residents can get their car seats checked for free by a Child Passenger Safety Technician Monday morning in South Hadley.

According to the South Hadley Police Department, A child passenger safety technician will be at the Second Baptist Church on 589 Granby Road from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to check if local residents car seats are installed correctly.