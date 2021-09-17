Free car seat safety check in Easthampton to prevent injuries to children

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dozen technicians will be in Easthampton ready to check children’s’ car seats Friday.
According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the free safety event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Easthampton Public Safety Complex located on 32 Payson Avenue. Technicians will be available to install or check the safety of child seats.
Car seats do have an expiration date, a label on the seat has the date of manufacture and model number to check the manufacturer’s date it expires. Never reuse a seat that has been involved in a moderate to severe crash.
Car seat laws in Massachusetts
All children riding in passenger motor vehicles must be in a federally approved child passenger restraint that is properly fastened and secured according to the manufacturer’s instructions until they are 8 years old OR over 57 inches tall.
The back seat is the safest location for all children. It is recommended that once a child turns 13, they can ride in the front seat.
- Car crashes are one of the leading causes of death and injury for kids. Proper use of car seats helps keep children safer in the event of a crash.
- Car seats reduce the risk of injury by over 71% and reduce the risk of death by 28% in comparison to children restraint by seat belts only.
- Booster seats reduce the risk of non-fatal injuries in a crash by 45% among four-to-eight year olds.
- Always refer to your specific car seat manufacturer’s instructions (check height and weight limits) and read the vehicle owner’s manual on how to install the car seat using the seat belt or lower anchors and tether, if available.
- To maximize safety, keep your child in the car seat for as long as he/she fits within the manufacturer’s height and weight requirements.
- The back seat is the safest place for your child. Keep your child in the back seat at least through age 12.