Free car seat safety check in Easthampton to prevent injuries to children

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two dozen technicians will be in Easthampton ready to check children’s’ car seats Friday.

According to the Easthampton Fire Department, the free safety event will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Easthampton Public Safety Complex located on 32 Payson Avenue. Technicians will be available to install or check the safety of child seats.

Car seats do have an expiration date, a label on the seat has the date of manufacture and model number to check the manufacturer’s date it expires. Never reuse a seat that has been involved in a moderate to severe crash.

All children riding in passenger motor vehicles must be in a federally approved child passenger restraint that is properly fastened and secured according to the manufacturer’s instructions until they are 8 years old OR over 57 inches tall.

The back seat is the safest location for all children. It is recommended that once a child turns 13, they can ride in the front seat.