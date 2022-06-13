AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Amherst Police have child car seats available to those in need.

According to the UMass Amherst Police Department, a grant was received to supply car seats to parent in need. CPS certified installers are are also available to inspect your car seat for recalls and is installed properly, even if you do not need a car seat. If you or someone you know needs a seat contact UMPD Officer Brian Kellogg at bkellogg@umass.edu.

Car seats do have an expiration date, a label on the seat has the date of manufacture and model number to check the manufacturer’s date it expires. Never reuse a seat that has been involved in a moderate to severe crash.

All children riding in passenger motor vehicles must be in a federally approved child passenger restraint that is properly fastened and secured according to the manufacturer’s instructions until they are 8 years old or over 57 inches tall.

The back seat is the safest location for all children. It is recommended that once a child turns 13, they can ride in the front seat. Search for car seat recalls.