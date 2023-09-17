NORTH AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Cars & Coffee” auto show series returns to the Mill District`s North Square with another free collectible-and-classic vehicle exhibition on Sunday.

According to a news release from The Mill District, Sunday is also the unofficial launch of their “Scarecrow Spectacular,” where 35 scarecrows of various sizes, shapes, and styles will be mounted as part of the seasonal art installation celebrating the autumn season.

The scarecrows will be in place until December 1 and their appearance will be chance as fall takes place.

“We’re creating the Scarecrow Spectacular for everyone to enjoy,” said WD Cowls Senior Communications Director Tim O’Brien. “We’re aiming to have 50 at minimum around The Mill District, and as neighbors, merchants, and organizations contribute theirs to the mix, we expect that number to grow.”

All show-quality cars are welcome with no pre-registration or fee required. The event will be held “rain or shine”, and is free for the public, and coffee will be available from Futura Coffee Roasters.

We’re expecting two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz EQ and GLB, to be on hand Sunday,” said Tim O’Brien of The Mill District. “Folks who’ve never experienced the unique driving experience of an EV will especially enjoy this opportunity.”

The August edition of the series set a record with over 100 vehicles on display at the event.