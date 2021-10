BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Belchertown residents will have the chance to safety dispose of sensitive or unwanted documents at a free community shredding event on Friday.

The shredding event will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Friday at the Belchertown Senior Center at 60 State Street.

Donations will also be accepted at the site to support programs in the town that help promote the safety of senior citizens.