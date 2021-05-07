Free jazz performance at Amherst College Friday night

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A free jazz concert is open to the public and will be livestreamed at Amherst College Friday night.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Amherst College Department of Music, members of the Jazz Performance Program will in the Buckley Recital Hall, Arms Music Center, on the Amherst College Campus.

Jazz Combos Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake at 7:00 p.m.

Jazz Ensemble at 8:30 p.m.

The jazz compositions and arrangements from composers such as Duke Ellington, Charlie Parker, Stevie Wonder, and the 2021 McBride ’59 Jazz Commission Series composer Jen Allen.

The livestream is available on the Amherst College Department of Music events website.