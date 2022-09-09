EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Four nights of free music will return to Easthampton for two consecutive weekends at Millside Park, featuring three bands each night.

The dates of the festival are:

Friday, September 9 – Mtali Shaka Banda, Reyna Tropical, and Freelance.

Saturday, September 10 – Beau Sasser Trio, Judith Hill, and Dos Santos.

Friday, September 16 – Puuluup, DakhaBrakha, and Son Rompe Pera.

Saturday, September 17 – The Jeremy Harman Cello Project, Say She She, and Mauskovic Dance Band.

There will also be an illuminated play structure for children and food from local vendors. The gates open at 5 p.m. and music will play from 6 to 10 p.m., rain or shine.