AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Cars & Coffee” auto show series will be returning to the Mill District’s North Square with another free collectible-and-classic vehicle exhibition show on Sunday.

The “Cars & Coffee” outdoor car show will be open to the public at the Mill District at North Square in Amherst on Sunday, according to a news release from the Mill District. At the event, there will be the chance for attendees to test-drive a Mercedes-Benz Electric Vehicle.

“We’re expecting two vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz EQ and GLB, to be on-hand Sunday,” said Tim O’Brien of The Mill District. “Folks who’ve never experienced the unique driving experience of an EV will especially enjoy this opportunity.”

The “Cars & Coffee” concept attracts a different mix of vehicles and car lovers in a laid-back, everyone-welcome format.

The event will be on Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Mill District’s North Square. Trophies will be awarded at 11:45 a.m. for the crowd’s favorite domestic, import, exotic, and best overall. Everyone that is submitting a ballot will be entered for a free drawing for one of three Mill District General Store gift cards.

“A century’s worth of motoring diversity in one show really demonstrates the wide appeal of the Cars & Coffee format,” adds O’Brien. “One hundred years is definitely the biggest difference we’ve seen so far, but that could change with the next show.”