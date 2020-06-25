Free parking continues in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton has extended the suspension of parking fees at the meters and kiosks to July 31.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Narkewicz, the free parking is in support of the economic recovery due to the coronavirus pandemic. This does not include the E.J. Gare Parking Garage on 85 Hampton Avenue, which has been consistently active.

The parking fees at meters and kiosks will continue to be suspended with a review to restart the parking system on August 1. New 15-minute parking spots are being added soon to help drivers with quick trips to businesses in downtown Northampton.