Free parking in Northampton until August 3

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton will enforce parking fees at the meters and kiosks starting on August 3.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the office of Mayor Narkewicz, the free parking is in support of the economic recovery due to the coronavirus pandemic. This does not include the E.J. Gare Parking Garage on 85 Hampton Avenue, which has been consistently active.

“It’s time to restart the system. Across the city, people have understandably been parking for longer periods of time in prime spots our businesses need to turn over every two hours. Getting the system going now and resuming enforcement is the right thing to do in advance of students returning to the area in late August, even if at reduced levels.” Mayor Narkewicz

The parking fees at meters and pay-by-plate kiosks enforced by parking officials will resume Monday, August 3. The parking system helps manage the available parking spots for the downtown economy for businesses, retail and outdoor/indoor dining establishments now open after transitioning into the phased reopening plan for the state.