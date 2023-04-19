HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A free rock climbing night is being held for veterans and active military in Hadley on Wednesday.

The Center for Human Development (CHD) announced its ‘All In: Barrier-Free Recreation Veteran Rock Climbing Night‘ for disabled veterans at Central Rock Gym Hadley located at 165 Russell Street in Hadley from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The veteran rock climbing event is held every third Wednesday of each month. It is open to any veteran, any ability, with or without any experience. Indoor rock climbing provides strength, balance, and exercise, as well as problem-solving skills, boosts confidence, and provides a sense of community.

The CHD hopes it helps veterans connect with fellow veterans for fun and camaraderie. It includes training, techniques, and skills that reduce stress, combat depression, and help manage mental health through physical activity.

The All In: Barrier-Free Recreation program has provided adaptive sports and recreational programs including dance, sled hockey, cycling, swimming, and wheelchair basketball—to adults and children with disabilities for more than 30 years.

This CHD is a non-profit organization that provides behavioral health services to 25,000 children, adolescents, adults, and families in Chicopee, Holyoke, Ludlow, South Hadley, Belchertown, Granby, Monson, Palmer, Southampton, and Ware since 1972.



