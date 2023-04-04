EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A total of 42 households were equipped with smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors in Easthampton on Monday.

The American Red Cross along with members of the Easthampton Fire Department traveled across the city and installed 85 smoke detectors and 50 carbon monoxide detectors in 42 houses within five hours.

The campaign is to reduce the number of deaths and injuries from home fires. The Easthampton Council on Aging assisted with signing community members up for the program and was the third time in the last two years it was hosted in Easthampton.

In Massachusetts, six people died in house fires last week, including two in Springfield. Each year, nearly 3,000 people die in fires in the United States, and 4% did not have working smoke alarms.

“The importance of these preventative programs are critical to help protect the life safety of the families in our community in order to help them prepare and minimize the potential from these tragic events occurring,” said Fire Chief Christopher Norris.

An additional campaign is being planned for the fall.