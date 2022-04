AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton is planning to give away 500 free trees Friday for Arbor Day.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the tree service in Northampton will be giving away 500 saplings at Atkins Farms Country Market located on 1151 West Street in Amherst from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The giveaway will be held while supplies last.