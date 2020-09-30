Free trees to be given away in Hadley Saturday

Swamp White Oak that will be handed out on Saturday (Photo: Bartlett Tree Experts)

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton will be giving away 500 free trees Saturday morning for families and residents.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the tree service in Northampton has teamed up with Gardener’s Supply Company in Hadley to give away 500 saplings of Sugar Maples and Eastern Redbuds.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on October 3, people can visit Gardener’s Supply Company on Route 9 in Hadley to pick up a free tree. For event information visit the event on Facebook.