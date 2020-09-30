Free trees to be given away in Hadley Saturday

Hampshire County
Posted: / Updated:

Swamp White Oak that will be handed out on Saturday (Photo: Bartlett Tree Experts)

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartlett Tree Experts in Northampton will be giving away 500 free trees Saturday morning for families and residents.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the tree service in Northampton has teamed up with Gardener’s Supply Company in Hadley to give away 500 saplings of Sugar Maples and Eastern Redbuds.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on October 3, people can visit Gardener’s Supply Company on Route 9 in Hadley to pick up a free tree. For event information visit the event on Facebook.

  • This year’s trees (Bartlett Tree Experts)
  • This year’s trees (Bartlett Tree Experts)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today