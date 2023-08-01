SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley is offering free Wi-Fi at the Town Commons and Beachgrounds Park.

The public wireless service is for people using the town-owned outdoor recreational properties, Town Commons on College Street, at the intersection of Hadley and Woodbridge Streets, and Beachgrounds Park located at 137 Main Street.

The network name is listed under your Wi-Fi as Shadley-Public.

(Town of South Hadley)

(Town of South Hadley)

The program was funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Office of Business Development to the Economic Development Council of Western Massachusetts, Inc. with the help of the Planning and IT Departments and SHELD. The connections and usage will be monitored throughout the year to determine its future use.