Freedom Credit Union works to end hunger with summer food drive

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts financial institution is working to end hunger. The Freedom Credit Union is once again holding it’s summer food drive to help those who are food insecure.

The drive started Wednesday and will benefit the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts.

Donations can be brought to any of the eleven branch locations throughout the Pioneer Valley through September 27.

They are asking for non-perishable food or personal care items like pasta, canned items or toothpaste and shampoo. They ask that you not bring any items that may be in glass jars or homemade food for safety reasons.

Freedom Credit Union is not only asking its members for help, but anyone in western Massachusetts.

“Especially this time of year for people in need it’s a little slow and a little less available for them so we try to help the people in the area to get some food and if everybody gets a little bit of something every little bit helps,” Debra Lascala told 22News.

One in eleven people struggles with hunger including one in nine children in Massachusetts.

So far, Freedom Credit Union has received dozens of donations. The food drive ends on September 27.