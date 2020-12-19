French restaurant Bistro Les Gras in Northampton is closed

NORTHHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Bistro Les Gras restaurant in Northampton will close after 12 years of business.

Co-owners Elizabeth and Daniel Martinez announced on Facebook that they will be closing their doors and said it was not an easy decision to make. They are very thankful to have been able to serve the community for so long, especially because the restaurant has been open since the Great Recession.

“A lot of thoughts crossed our mind as we came to this decision. We thought of our amazing staff over the years, and how many have become some of our dearest friends. We reminisced about all the families we have had the pleasure to watch grow over the years. We thought of our amazing regulars who have become as much a part of our daily lives as our own families, perhaps even more so. It became easy to see that Bistro Les Gras belongs to all of these people as much as it belongs to us. We could not be more proud of that,” the owners stated.

They cited the coronavirus pandemic as one of the reasons for their decision to close.

They also thanked the community for their patronage over the years.