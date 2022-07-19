AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The second annual Friday Night Summer Concert Series on the South Common in Amherst is set to begin on July 22.

The concerts begin at 6pm, are family-friendly and free to the public. Food and beverages will be available for sale from local businesses on the common, as well as local restaurants in downtown Amherst. People are encouraged to bring blankets or chairs to sit on.

Below is the lineup of entertainers and concert dates:

JULY 22- Dawn Lepere & Jeff Starns opening for blues singer-songwriter Eric Lee

JULY 29- Jazz in July featuring UMASS staff, students and special guests

AUGUST 5- Grammy-winning children’s performer MISTER G opens for The Soul Magnets

AUGUST 12- Classic country with Rosie Porter Trio opening for The Maxxtone’s

Information about these concerts and other events in Amherst can be found on the Amherst Business Improvement District (BID) website.