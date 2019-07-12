Friends of Mount Holyoke Range hosts mountaintop beach party

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A beach party with a twist Thursday night in Hadley!

The Summit House in Skinner State Park transformed into a mountaintop beach party for a good cause. The Friends of Mount Holyoke Range, a local non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the range- hosted the event.

And what’s a beach party without some music? Guests got to enjoy the instrumental surf sounds of SPF-4. One person told 22News they had to take advantage of this unique experience.

Diana Peters said, “Love being outside in the summer. It’s great to have this awesome view and watch the sunset. And live music, it’s great!”

This unique event opened the 2019 Summit House Sunset Concert Series, celebrating its 32nd year.