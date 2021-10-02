Friends of the South Hadley Dog Park host anniversary event

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Friends of the South Hadley Dog Park are hosting a grand reopening event for the first anniversary of the park.

The event will be held at the South Hadley Dog Park located at 14 Mulligan Drive in South Hadley, and runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. At the event will be representatives from the town of South Hadley, the Stanton Foundation, and the Friends of the South Hadley Dog Park.

The event will feature face painting, a drumming performance by Jan Lucier, dog photographs by Dave Hampson, a 50/50 raffle and a prize raffle featuring gifts from local businesses. There will also be several vendors at the event including Gail Kainen Herbal Dog Biscuits, Siobhan Cullen’s Irish Rover Homemade Dog Collars, and many more.

The South Hadley Dog Park is just under two acres large and is split into two sections: one for small dogs and one for all dogs. The small dog area is limited to dogs under 30 lbs. It consists of an open grassy area and an infield of pea gravel. The all dog area spans over two terraces featuring: a large open area, a wooded space, a walking path and pea gravel and includes a perennial garden.

The Park is funded and maintained by 501(c)3 non-profit organization, The Friends of the South Hadley Dog Park.