AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of Amherst paid $520,000 for a 150-acre parcel of land known as the Hickory Ridge Golf Course and Fort River Solar 2, LLC. will lease 26 acres from the town for 20 years.

The land has been appraised at $5,025,000. The seller will retain the option of leasing 26 acres of parcel from the Town for 20 years to install a solar array that will produce 6.44 megawatts of electricity annually. The solar array will include a 3,500-kilowatt battery storage system.

“Hickory Ridge will address many priorities for the Town,” added Assistant Town Manager David Ziomek. “It will increase the amount of solar power generated in the region; protect the riverfront and important habitat for common and rare species; make over 100 acres of open space available to the public including miles of cart paths and walking trails; offer land for potential future development to meet community needs; and provide a safe pedestrian connection for residents on East Hadley Road to access the newly created open space and the Pomeroy Village Center shopping district.”

The Town has already begun to solicit resident input and involvement through online and in-person surveys and forums. Amherst will also receive an annual Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) for the solar project.

Over 285 ideas and comments have been suggested by community members about future uses for the land. Such ideas include walking trails, housing development, mountain biking trails, disk golf, and theater/entertainment space.

Longtime resident Barry Roberts said, “I was born, raised, and have lived my entire life in South Amherst. This Town, this area, is very special to me. I am pleased to be able to make this important contribution to making our Town better. We see this as a win-win, and I credit the Town staff for their diligence and attention to every detail.”