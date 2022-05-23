HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Frontline emergency food members of Hampshire county were honored Monday as a token of appreciation for their community work.

As part of it’s 40th anniversary, The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts held an event to honor members of the frontline emergency food network.

The food bank partners with nearly 200 meal sites and food pantries who help the hungry across Western Mass.

Executive director of the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts, Andrew Moorehouse told 22News, “We have a shared mission, and we’re independent, and we couldn’t do our work and carry out our mission without the support here in Hampshire county of 45 partners.”

Berkshire County Partner Appreciation day is scheduled for June 13th and Hampden County will follow with a celebration on July 11th.



